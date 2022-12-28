The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

