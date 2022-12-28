The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.09

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $15.04. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,486 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
