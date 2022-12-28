The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.09

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $15.04. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,486 shares.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The India Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in The India Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

