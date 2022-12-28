The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.