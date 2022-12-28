The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $783.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.27) to GBX 725 ($8.75) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 950 ($11.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.83) to GBX 683 ($8.24) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.3 %

SGPYY stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.