The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $58.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.