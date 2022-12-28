The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,877 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.