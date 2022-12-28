Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,419,700 shares.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.
