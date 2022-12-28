Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 313,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 796.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 166,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 147,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.