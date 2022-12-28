Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.9% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $545.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.