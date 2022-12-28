THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THO opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $108.58.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
