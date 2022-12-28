THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $77.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

