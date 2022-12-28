Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.60.

TNLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 403 ($4.86) to GBX 343 ($4.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.25) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($5.79) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

