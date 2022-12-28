TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $693.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $693.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $626.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.13. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

