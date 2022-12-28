TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 30th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Trading Down 0.2 %

TANNL opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.44.

Featured Stories

