Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Down 9.5 %

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,812,286. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $259.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

