Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

