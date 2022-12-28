Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,895 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

