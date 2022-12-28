Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 1,535 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Middlefield Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.