Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 323,721 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

