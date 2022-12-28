Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park National by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Park National by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park National by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Park National by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park National by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.59. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $151.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

