Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.23. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

