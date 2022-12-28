Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 4,300 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

