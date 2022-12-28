Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 545 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

