Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 439,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

