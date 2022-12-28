TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.76. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

