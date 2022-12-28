Tsfg LLC Acquires 6,298 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 7.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

