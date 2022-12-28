Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.