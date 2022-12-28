Tsfg LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

PANW stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -282.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.