Tsfg LLC Has $527,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.