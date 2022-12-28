Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.