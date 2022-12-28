U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

