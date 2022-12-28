UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $190.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

