United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

