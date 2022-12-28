United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $176.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

