UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.40-$24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $357.00 billion-$360.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.39 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $531.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

