UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $3.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Trading Down 4.2 %

UWM Announces Dividend

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

