Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Shares Up 30.7%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) shares rose 30.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

