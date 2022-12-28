Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

