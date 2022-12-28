Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

