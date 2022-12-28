Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.