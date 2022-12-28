Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $121,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

VUG opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

