Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

