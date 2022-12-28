Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

