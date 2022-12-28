Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Cut by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

