Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.