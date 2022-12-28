Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 169,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 446,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,091,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.