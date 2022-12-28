Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,065,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.