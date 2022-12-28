Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

