Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 19th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 1,058.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

VTR opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

