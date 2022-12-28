Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

