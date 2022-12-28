Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 148,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.